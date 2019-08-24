KOCH--David H. The Board and Staff of Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts mourn the passing of David H. Koch, a lifelong supporter of the performing arts and member of our Board since 2011. His exceptional generosity, genuine love of the arts, and deep respect for artists had an indelible impact on both Lincoln Center and the cultural life of New York City. We extend our deepest sympathies to his wife, Julia, and his family. Katherine Farley, Chair Henry Timms, President and CEO Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts
Published in The New York Times on Aug. 24, 2019