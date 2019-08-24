KOCH--David. The Trustees of the American Museum of Natural History extend condolences to the Koch family on the occasion of the death of David Koch, longstanding former Museum Trustee and benefactor. He was passionate about human evolution, dinosaurs, and paleontology research. We will remember him as an enthusiastic visitor to our halls with his family. Our deepest sympathies go to Julia and their children David Jr., Mary Julia, and John Mark. Lewis W. Bernard, Chairman Ellen V. Futter, President
Published in The New York Times on Aug. 24, 2019