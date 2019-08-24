KOCH--David H. The Trustees and staff of The Metropolitan Museum of Art mourn the passing of David H. Koch, Trustee Emeritus. Mr. Koch was a generous supporter of the Museum for over 37 years, beginning in 1982 when he became a founding member of the Chairman's Council. He was elected Benefactor in 1989 and Trustee in 2008, supporting many areas of the Museum over the years, including special exhibitions and The Costume Institute. Mr. Koch also provided critical funding for the Department of Textile Conservation as well as the Antonio Ratti Textile Center, and he endowed the position of the David H. Koch Scientist in Charge and supported the scientific research of art. His giving funded the renovation of the Fifth Avenue plaza and transformed it into a beautiful open space that millions of visitors enjoy every year. The David H. Koch Plaza, with its striking fountains, landscaping, and lighting, is a testament to the generosity Mr. Koch shared both inside and outside The Met's walls. We thank him for his support and service to the Museum, and we send our deepest sympathies to his wife Julia and their family. Daniel Brodsky, Chairman; Daniel H. Weiss, President and CEO; Max Hollein, Director



