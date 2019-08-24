KOCH--David H. New York City Ballet mourns the passing of David H. Koch, whose support of the cultural life of New York City has been transformative for many institutions, including ours. In 2008 his generous $100 million gift to the theater at Lincoln Center that has been NYCB's home since 1964, and now bears his name, enabled a much needed modernization which insured that the theater would remain one of the world's preeminent dance venues for generations to come. We are extremely grateful for his generosity, as well as his decades-long support of the art of ballet, and extend our sincerest condolences to his wife Julia, children, David, Jr., Mary Julia, and John Mark, and the entire Koch Family.



