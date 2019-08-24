KOCH--David H. NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital's Board of Trustees, administrators, and clinical staff mourn the death of our longtime Trustee David H. Koch. David was an exceptionally dedicated and active Trustee for 31 years. For most of his tenure, David chaired the Development Committee and served on the Executive and Real Estate and Major Facilities Committees. He was NewYork-Presbyterian's Trustee of the Year in 2010. A chemical engineer by training, David was fascinated by the art and science of medicine. He and his wife, Julia, were the moving force behind our state-of-the-art ambulatory care center. We are proud that it bears his name. Their generosity also helped establish the NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center Cardiac and Cardiac Intensive Care Units, as well as the Julia and David Koch IVF and Reproductive Medicine Unit. These are but a few illustrations of David's unwavering commitment to provide excellent medical care for all. An extraordinary gentleman with diverse interests and passions, David spent time and energy supporting NewYork-Presbyterian's clinical staff, for which we are all grateful. Our heartfelt sympathies go to David's beloved and devoted wife, Julia, his cherished children, David, Jr., Mary Julia, and John, and the entire Koch family. Jerry I. Speyer, Chairman, Board of Trustees Frank A. Bennack, Jr. Maurice R. Greenberg John J. Mack Chairmen Emeriti, Board of Trustees Steven J. Corwin, M.D. President and Chief Executive Officer, NewYork-Presbyterian



