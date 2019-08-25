KOCH--David H. American Ballet Theatre mourns the loss of David H. Koch, a steadfast leader, enthusiastic ambassador, and generous supporter of America's National Ballet Company for over 40 years. David served on the ABT Board of Trustees for 34 years and served as Vice Chairman since 1990. David championed Artist in Residence Alexei Ratmansky and supported many world premieres for ABT. David joyfully celebrated the beauty of dance throughout his life, and we are deeply grateful for his commitment to sustaining a living cultural treasure through his support of ABT. To David's family, we send gratitude and condolences.
Published in The New York Times on Aug. 25, 2019