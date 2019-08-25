Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DAVID KOCH. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KOCH--DAVID. Memorial Sloan Kettering (MSK) notes with tremendous sadness the death of David H. Koch. Mr. Koch had served as a member of the Boards of Overseers and Managers since 1990 and made historic gifts and pledges to the institution, including funds to establish the David H. Koch Center for the Immunologic Control of Cancer, to endow two David H. Koch Chairs, and to provide ongoing support for prostate cancer research. His most profound commitment to MSK will live on through the 23-story outpatient center on East 74th Street named in his honor and made possible by the largest single donation in MSK's more than 130-year history. The David H. Koch Center for Cancer Care will allow MSK to take a major leap into the future of cancer care, expanding access to outpatient care and paving the way for the delivery of the most innovative treatments in cancer medicine today, including immunotherapy, early-phase clinical trials, and outpatient bone marrow transplants. The remarkable impact of David's contributions will be felt by our patients, their families, and our staff for many years to come. We are dedicated to making sure that this center will always be worthy of the distinguished friend whose name it bears. We are indeed fortunate to have benefited from David's extraordinary vision and generosity, and in gratitude for this, we will always call him a colleague and an unwavering supporter. We extend our deepest sympathies to his wife, Julia, and the entire Koch family. Scott M. Stuart, Chairman, Boards of Overseers and Managers; Craig B. Thompson, President and CEO; Lisa DeAngelis, Acting Physician-in-Chief Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center



