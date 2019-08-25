KOCH--David H. The Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) Board of Trustees, faculty and administration mourn the passing of David H. Koch, Honorary Trustee of the Laboratory and vigorous supporter of cancer research. David served as a Trustee from 1992-1998, contributing to the growth of the Laboratory's infrastructure and research programs, including cancer therapeutics and quantitative biology housed in the David H. Koch Laboratory that opened in 2009. With the 2007 Double Helix Medal, we honored David's commitment to philanthropy directed to fundamental scientific research. Our deepest sympathy to his wife, Julia, and their three children, David, Mary Julia, and John Kip.
Published in The New York Times on Aug. 25, 2019