KOCH--David Hamilton. The Rockefeller University mourns the loss of our friend and Trustee Emeritus David Koch, a member of our community for more than two decades. David joined our Board of Trustees in 1996 and was elected Trustee Emeritus in 2017. A generous philanthropist, he embraced biomedical research, the arts, culture, and education at many premier institutions across our city and country. Here at Rockefeller, David supported hearing research and prostate cancer studies, as well as our educational outreach initiatives. In addition to funding cutting-edge research at Rockefeller, he was a generous benefactor to many other institutions, including the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York- Presbyterian Hospital, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, and the American Museum of Natural History. We send our heartfelt condolences to his beloved wife, Julia; their three children, David, Jr., Mary Julia, and John Mark; and his entire family. William Ford, Chair Russell Carson, Chair Emeritus Richard Lifton, President Marc Tessier-Lavigne, President Emeritus



