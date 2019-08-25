KOCH--David H. The School of American Ballet mourns the loss of David Koch, our longtime friend and husband of our extraordinarily dedicated past board member Julia Koch. David himself was once a member of our Board, and he shared with Julia a love of ballet and a commitment to our talented students. We send our deepest condolences to Julia and their children. Barbara M. Vogelstein, Chairman of the Board Jonathan Stafford, Artistic Director Carrie W. Hinrichs, Executive Director
Published in The New York Times on Aug. 25, 2019