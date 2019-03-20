Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DAVID KRANZ. View Sign

KRANZ--David Michael, May 6, 1984 - March 19, 2019, loving Son of Denise Kranz and Charles Katz and Kenneth and Barbara Kranz, Step-Brother of Nicholas McGuire and Wife, Sonia Kahn McGuire and Nephew of Roseanne Baker, Joan Zapin and Barbara Morris. David was a proud graduate of the New York Institute of Technology and one of the original members of Adaptations at the JCC Manhattan. He worked as a Court Aide in the New York County Clerk's office, was a boxing afficionado, loved to travel, read non-fiction and was a master at Jeopardy and Trivial Pursuit. Services Thursday, March 21 at 11:00am at Frank E. Campbell Funeral Home, 1076 Madison Ave., New York, NY. Contributions in David's memory may be made to Adaptations at the JCC in Manhattan, 334 Amsterdam Ave., New York, NY 10023, or Job Path, 256 West 38 St., 2nd Fl., New York, NY 10018.



