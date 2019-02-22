Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DAVID KRIVITSKY. View Sign





KRIVITSKY--David. David Krivitsky of Manhattan passed peacefully on February 19, 2019 at the age of 90. Devoted husband of the late Maria Martens, he is survived by his sister Judy Musiker, brother-in-law Mike Musiker, nephews Bob and Jimmy Musiker, and his companion of twelve years, Rena Lustberg. David grew up in Boston and attended Boston English High School and Worcester Academy where he captained the track team and was national schoolboy champion sprinter. He graduated from Dartmouth College in 1951 where he distinguished himself as track team captain and a member of the Casque & Gaunlet Society. He will be remembered as a generous, modest, soft-spoken and extraordinarily kind man, whose loyalty and friendships spanned many generations. David retired as President of Native Textiles after a long and illustrious career in New York in the textile industry, where he was honored by his peers as "Man of the Year". David quietly supported many worthwhile causes, most notably the West End House Camp, where he was a camper, counselor, and its youngest Director. His support of the West End House extended over his lifetime. A memorial service celebrating David's life will be held in the spring. Gifts in David's memory can be made to: West End House Camp, 105 Allston St., Allston, MA 02134 Or online at: http://westendhousecamp org/paypal.html Published in The New York Times on Feb. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for New York Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

