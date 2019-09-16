LANDES--David, born February 4th, 1956, died September 13th, 2019, surrounded by his family, from complications of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia. Raised on Chicago's South Side, he lived most of his life in the New York area. A private investor and a lifelong learner, Landes left high school early to study in Israel at the Har Etzion yeshiva, of which he remained an active alumnus. He cherished his close relationships with the late Rabbi Dr. Aharon Lichtenstein and Rabbi Yehuda Amital. He received a BA in English Literature from Columbia while studying with Rabbi Joseph B. Soloveitchik at Yeshiva University, a J.D. from the University of Chicago, and a Ph.D in Anthropology from Princeton. Alongside intellectual pursuits, Landes also appreciated life's simpler pleasures: a well-crafted pun, the 1990s Chicago Bulls, fresh powder, an episode of The Sopranos, a cold Coke Zero. Caring and devoted father, and in his last years, zeide. He was a strong moral voice in many different settings. Survived by his mother, Naomi Landes; his wife of almost forty years, Faye; children, Hana Mundhe (Rusik), Yitz Landes (Daphna Ezrachi), Matt Landes (Mollie), and Adir Landes; grandsons, Jack Mundhe and Shai Landes; brothers Stephen and Daniel; and close family friend, Kristina Statauskaite. Donations can be made to the Brooklyn Institute for Social Research, The Etzion Foundation, or to the Furman CLL lab via give.weill.cornell.edu. Shiva will be observed at 513 Winthrop Rd., Teaneck, NJ, from Wednesday morning until Sunday morning.
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 16, 2019