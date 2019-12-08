LESHAN--David. Avid sailor, kayaker, swimmer, reader, teacher and writer died November 30 in Philadelphia. He was 82, born in New York City, English teacher for 42 years and chair of the English Department at Germantown Academy, Fort Washington, PA and the Solebury School. David lived in Gwynedd, PA with his wife of 58 years, Mary Evans Leshan. They had three children, Erica, Alison and Tim, four grandchildren, Maddie, Max, Nick, Benjamin and sister, Emily Samton. Family and Friends will remember and celebrate him at a Memorial Service, Sunday, December 29th, 2pm at Foulkeways, in Gwynedd, PA.
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 8, 2019