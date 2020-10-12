1/
DAVID LORENZO
LORENZO--David. Passed away on October 9 after a long and valiant fight against cancer. He was a consummate banker, trusted adviser, tireless fighter for what he believed, and a dear friend. Dave was our banker for decades. He believed in relationship banking and knew our people at all levels of the organization. His counsel was unfailingly wise and we benefited from his tremendous experience and thoughtful insights. He was a banker like no other. Our hearts go out to his beloved wife, Rita, and his daughter, Jessica, always the apple of his eye. We will miss his wise counsel and steadfast friendship. Central National Gottesman inc. Kenneth L. Wallach Executive Chairman Andrew M. Wallach President and CEO Steven M. Eigen Chief Financial Officer


Published in New York Times on Oct. 12, 2020.
