Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LUNNEY--David J. David J. Lunney, son of Jesse Mae Lunney (nee Butcher) and Thomas John Lunney, both of New York City, died on May 1, 2019. Born in Bronx, NY, December 25, 1931, he graduated from Fordham College and received his BFA from the University of Oregon. His career in theater and film leadership spanned 45 years. He was Managing Director at the Theatre of the Living Arts in Philadelphia, the Mark Taper Forum and the American Film Institute. Following his work at AFI, he established an independent production company, producing documentary specials for NBC and feature film projects for 20th Century Fox. He dedicated the last decade of his career to regional theater as Producing Director of the Oregon Repertory Theater, Eugene, Oregon. In his post- work years, he lived in Molokai, Hawaii and Florence, Italy pursuing an array of artistic explorations from painting and printmaking to hula dancing and quilting. David Lunney was admired by all who knew him for his wit, kindness, and spirit of fun, as a man who lived for artistic expression and made an art of living. He is survived by his wife Lucy Lamkin, his daughters Elizabeth Zackheim and Jennifer Jaffe, his grandsons Toby and Sam Jaffe, his hanai son Jack Wheeler and his first wife Nancy Lunney Wheeler. Donations in his honor can be directed to the Moloka'I Land Trust



LUNNEY--David J. David J. Lunney, son of Jesse Mae Lunney (nee Butcher) and Thomas John Lunney, both of New York City, died on May 1, 2019. Born in Bronx, NY, December 25, 1931, he graduated from Fordham College and received his BFA from the University of Oregon. His career in theater and film leadership spanned 45 years. He was Managing Director at the Theatre of the Living Arts in Philadelphia, the Mark Taper Forum and the American Film Institute. Following his work at AFI, he established an independent production company, producing documentary specials for NBC and feature film projects for 20th Century Fox. He dedicated the last decade of his career to regional theater as Producing Director of the Oregon Repertory Theater, Eugene, Oregon. In his post- work years, he lived in Molokai, Hawaii and Florence, Italy pursuing an array of artistic explorations from painting and printmaking to hula dancing and quilting. David Lunney was admired by all who knew him for his wit, kindness, and spirit of fun, as a man who lived for artistic expression and made an art of living. He is survived by his wife Lucy Lamkin, his daughters Elizabeth Zackheim and Jennifer Jaffe, his grandsons Toby and Sam Jaffe, his hanai son Jack Wheeler and his first wife Nancy Lunney Wheeler. Donations in his honor can be directed to the Moloka'I Land Trust https://molokailandtrust.org for which David was a Founding Board Member. Published in The New York Times on May 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close