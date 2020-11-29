MacDOWELL--David. David Dawson MacDowell, 83, of Eastham, MA and formerly New Jersey, passed away peacefully at home on November 10, 2020. He was the adored husband of MaryEllen Hartigan MacDowell. Dave was born in Orange, NJ on April 12, 1937 to the late Wallace and Dorothy Dawson MacDowell. He is also survived by his son David Dawson MacDowell, Jr., and daughters Alexandra MacDowell Djerassi and Christina Matteson. Dave was a devoted grandfather to Francesca DeCurtis, and Eleanor and John Dawson Matteson. He was a graduate of Admiral Farragut Academy and Rutgers University, where he was an active alumnus of the Chi Psi fraternity. Dave was a proud veteran, who served as an officer in the US Navy. He enjoyed a distinguished career spanning four decades as a commercial real estate broker in New York City and New Jersey. He was a faithful parishioner at Grace Episcopal Church in Madison, NJ. A funeral service will be held at a later date in New Jersey. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Alzheimer's Support Center of Cape Cod: AlzheimersCapeCod.org
. Remembrances may be sent to his family at legacy.com