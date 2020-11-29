1/1
DAVID MACDOWELL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DAVID's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MacDOWELL--David. David Dawson MacDowell, 83, of Eastham, MA and formerly New Jersey, passed away peacefully at home on November 10, 2020. He was the adored husband of MaryEllen Hartigan MacDowell. Dave was born in Orange, NJ on April 12, 1937 to the late Wallace and Dorothy Dawson MacDowell. He is also survived by his son David Dawson MacDowell, Jr., and daughters Alexandra MacDowell Djerassi and Christina Matteson. Dave was a devoted grandfather to Francesca DeCurtis, and Eleanor and John Dawson Matteson. He was a graduate of Admiral Farragut Academy and Rutgers University, where he was an active alumnus of the Chi Psi fraternity. Dave was a proud veteran, who served as an officer in the US Navy. He enjoyed a distinguished career spanning four decades as a commercial real estate broker in New York City and New Jersey. He was a faithful parishioner at Grace Episcopal Church in Madison, NJ. A funeral service will be held at a later date in New Jersey. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Alzheimer's Support Center of Cape Cod: AlzheimersCapeCod.org. Remembrances may be sent to his family at legacy.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morris, O'Connor & Blute - Harwich
678 Main St.
Harwich, MA 02645
(508) 432-6696
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
November 24, 2020
I met Dave awhile ago , helping out when needed, it was such a pleasure knowing him, he was such a gentle soul, and had the most beautiful blue eyes, he will be missed. Mary Ellen also is the most loving and caring person, so glad I met them both.
carolyn tullos
Friend
November 24, 2020
I met and knew Dave in his final year, and i was touched by his gentle sweetness throughout. I am honored to have known such a wonderful man, who I was proud to call my friend. Mary Ellen, i am always here for you. Thank you for showing me, in Dave and you, what unconditional and loyal love truly is.
Tracy Strawn
Friend
November 21, 2020
So sorry for your loss MaryEllen and family. Dave was a great guy and always happy to see him at our Boonton High Reunions.
Arlene McKay Orlando, BHS Class of '55.
Arlene Orlando
Classmate
November 19, 2020
David was a great person and Mentor to me and several young brokers at Cross and Brown. He was a great friend and he will be missed. Please let me know when there will be services in NJ.

God Bless his soul.
Nick Nemeth
Coworker
November 19, 2020
Dave was a great guy, great mentor and we had fun times at Cross & Brown Company.
Sad to lose him.
Sincerely
Peter Weisman
peter weisman
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved