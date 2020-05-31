MANBER--David, died on May 22, 2020, at the age of 92. A New York City- based writer, he was one of the original "Mad Men," working as a creative director at Madison Avenue advertising agencies Doyle Dane Bernbach, Young & Rubicam, D'Arcy, and N.W. Ayer from 1955 to 1965. From the 1960s to the the early 2000s, he wrote for film, television, and theater. His career took him to Hollywood (1970's "Hail, Hero!" starring Michael Douglas), London (television, theater, and film), Toronto (sole writer on a daily television courtroom drama), Bethesda, MD (science films for the NIH), the American West (agriculture films for the USDA) and wherever else he found interesting subjects. In retirement, he and his loving wife of 38 years, Adrienne Lascalere Manber, dedicated themselves to the arts, volunteering for the Woodstock Arts Board and supporting musical performances in New York City and the Hudson Valley. David is survived by his wife, Adrienne Lascalere Manber; his sons (from his first marriage, to Janet Manber) Laurence Manber and Jeffrey Manber, and one granddaughter, Miriam Manber.





