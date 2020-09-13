MARSHALL--David Lloyd, M.D., 97, died peacefully of natural causes on August 12, 2020, at his home in Valhalla, NY. Devoted husband to his wife, Lorraine, for 63 years until her death in 2017. Loving father to Stacey Glaser (Jonathan), Jonathan Marshall, and Steven Marshall; and devoted grandfather to Amanda, Andrew, Julia, and Daniel. Close and loving brother to his siblings, both of whom predeceased him, Serena Schweig (Eddie) and Louis Marshall (Evelyn). Loving uncle to his nieces and nephew, Marlene Schoenfeld (predeceased; Fred), Judi Boisson, Karen Brown (Eddie), Linda Hirsch (Glenn), and Jeffrey Marshall. David graduated from Wake Forest College and New York Medical College and was board-certified in Internal Medicine. Dr. Marshall began his private practice, one which would span nearly 60 years, in 1956 out of his home office in Hartsdale, NY. He also served as the school physician for the Greenburgh school district and football team. In 1960, he opened his long-standing medical office on Cleveland Street in Valhalla, NY, where he continued his private practice and served as physician for the Valhalla school district, attending to the medical needs of the football team at every home football game. In addition to his private practice, Dr. Marshall served as Medical Director at Innovative Health Systems, a drug rehabilitation facility in North White Plains, NY, as well as Assistant Medical Director of the King Street Nursing Home, in Port Chester, NY. Dr. Marshall retired from the practice of medicine, a career which he loved, on his 92nd birthday, in 2015. A graveside service and interment were held on August 16, 2020. The family wishes to acknowledge and thank the many expressions of condolences received. Donations can be made in Dr. David Marshall's memory to White Plains Hospital or to the Valhalla Fire Department.





