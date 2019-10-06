McDONNELL--David. Age 92, of Ft. Lauderdale, FL and formerly of Greenwich, CT and Bridgehampton, NY, passed away on September 14 in Ft. Lauderdale. Funeral and interment will be in Spring at Gate of Heaven cemetery in Valhalla, NY. David was born in New York City to Hubert McDonnell and Isabelle (nee Amy) McDonnell on April 8, 1927. He attended Greenwich Country Day and The Canterbury School. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1945, and graduated from Yale University in 1949. He worked in Operations for Burlington Mills for 22 years, then became partner in Lawn King & Green Town Sprinkler Co. in Bridgehampton, NY. He was deeply involved in Canterbury School and Holy Cross Hospital of Ft. Lauderdale, where he volunteered at the thrift shop for many years. A joyful and loving curmudgeon, he is survived by his loving nieces and nephews, Anne Louise, Rosamond, Richard, Patricia, Michael, Candace, Peter and Isabelle, and many grand- nieces and nephews. David was preceded in death by his brothers, Hubert, Donal and Kenneth.
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 6, 2019