McGOVERN--David T., beloved father and grandfather, husband to his cherished wife, Maggie, and a friend to all, passed away in his sleep at home in Paris on Friday, February, 15th, 2020. While Dad's long career at Shearman and Sterling afforded him a rich international life, he returned often to his dearly loved New York and Prouts Neck, Maine. For the past 50 years, Dad has been synonymous with Franco-American relations, having held leadership positions at the American Hospital, American University, American Cathedral, Travelers Club, and other organizations that were near and dear to his heart. Receiving the Legion d'Honneur was one of the great highlights of his life. A graduate of Buckley, Saint Paul's, Yale and Columbia Law, Dad was also a Field Artillery Lieutenant in the Korean War. Despite his many achievements, he will be remembered most for his unwavering love of family, gift for friendship, wonderful sense of humor, and irresistible storytelling. A service is scheduled for Saturday, February 15th at the American Cathedral of Paris.



