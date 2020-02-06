Guest Book View Sign Service Information Fred D Knapp & Son Funeral Home 267 Greenwich Ave. Greenwich , CT 06830 (203)-869-0315 Memorial service 3:00 PM Christ Church Greenwich 254 East Putnam Avenue View Map Send Flowers Obituary

OGILVY--David Fairfield. David Fairfield Ogilvy - died peacefully on February 3, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones after a valiant fight with Multiple Myeloma. David, born on September 19, 1942, was the son of Melinda and David M. Ogilvy, who predeceased him. David was the beloved husband of Anne Zahringer Ogilvy and the devoted father of Melinda Fairfield Ogilvy and Charlotte and Wells Poler. In addition to his children with his wife Anne, he is survived by his step children of his first marriage, Fridolf, William, Stillman and Christopher Hanson. David attended Riverside School, Greenwich Country Day School, Brunswick School, and the Hotchkiss School. He received his BA from the University of Virginia and studied at the University Aix- Marseille in Aix-en- Provence, France. David was the former President and owner of David Ogilvy & Associates, a leading force in Greenwich real estate for over 40 years. David was revered in his field. David adored and was proud of his family, enjoyed his many friends and loved sailing, skiing, old cars, and his beloved Greenwich. He was a member of the Round Hill Club and the Belle Haven Club, where he previously served as Commodore. David had a great interest in the preservation of open space for future generations and was committed to maintaining the wonderful quality of life Greenwich affords its residents. He initiated and was the Chairman of the "100 Days to Save Treetops", the successful fundraising campaign to save the former Holman estate from development, protecting 110 acres of property on the Mianus River. David was recognized for his myriad of conservation efforts and was the first person to receive the Audubon's Lifetime Conservation Achievement Award and also was honored as one of only two recipients ever to receive the Boys and Girls Club National Medallion Award. David was devoted to Greenwich and the community and was selected as the Rotary Club Citizen of the Year in 2010 and exemplified the organization's motto of "Service Above Self" in his long list of volunteer efforts. He was on the board or previously served on the boards of the Boys & Girls Club of Greenwich, the Greenwich Land Trust, the YMCA, the Mead Institute, and the Mead School. He also served on the Advisory Boards of the Teen Center, the Greenwich Point Conservancy, the Greenwich Tree Conservancy, and the Greenwich Historical Society and was actively involved in the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation. A memorial service will be held at Christ Church Greenwich at 254 East Putnam Avenue on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 3:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Christ Church for beautification of the grounds or the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation. Published in The New York Times on Feb. 6, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Rotary International Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

