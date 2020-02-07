OGILVY--David. The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF) mourns the loss of our cherished friend David Ogilvy, a dedicated advocate who shared the MMRF's commitment to accelerating better, more precise treatments for myeloma patients. A recent Spirit of Hope Award recipient, David was a consummate gentleman and generous philanthropist who inspired us all with his courage, perseverance and strength. He will be greatly missed, and his support of the MMRF will continue to enhance the lives of countless patients. We send our heartfelt sympathies to his beloved wife Anne, daughters Field, Charlotte and Wells, and stepchildren Fridolf, William, Stillman and Christopher, as well as those fortunate enough to share in his friendship.