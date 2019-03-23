Obituary Guest Book View Sign

PALLADINI--David. David Palladini, widely renowned artist and illustrator, and regarded as one of thecountry's most recognized astrological art illustrators, passed away on March 13, 2019 after a long illness at his home in Corona Del Mar, California at the age of 72. Some of his most widely held work includes the illustrations from Stephen King's best-selling book, "Eyes of the Dragon", and numerous children's books, including the Jane Yolen series. His iconic astrological Aquarian & Palladini Tarot card art decks remain the most frequently preferred tarot card decks worldwide. Born April 1, 1946 at the end of World War II in the war-depleted Northern Italian village of Roteglia, Italy, David and his older brother Bill immigrated to the United States with their parents, Aldo and Ada in 1948. They settled in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Illinois where David thrived academically and received a college scholarship to the prestigious Pratt Institute Art School in Brooklyn, New York. At the end of college, he accepted the position as the official photographer and cultural olympiad illustrator of the 1968 Olympic Games in Mexico City. During the next 25+ years, David lived in New York City and built an astounding resume and reputation as one of countries finest illustrators of commercial art, as well as fine art, including books, magazines, media, film, and astrology. He later moved to the Hamptons, New York, then Jamaica, and the south of France, where he continued to pursue his lifetime love of art and painting. He returned to the U.S. in 2003 and settled in Newport Beach, California. He continued to illustrate, paint and authored several books about his travels and life as an artist. David is survived by his oldest brother Bill, of Sonoma, California, younger brother Mario from Rolling Hills Estates, California, as well as sisters-in-law Carol and Maureen, his niece Angela and nephews, Daniel, Doug, Jeff and Michael Palladini. He spent seven of the last 16 years in California with his loving life partner, Dr. Margreta Klaussen. Private services will be held in early May at Pacific View Mausoleum in Corona Del Mar, CA.



