1971 - 2020

David Peter Baxt, beloved father, husband, son, brother, and uncle passed away unexpectedly, at age 48, on June 23, 2020.



David was born on November 9th, 1971, in New York, New York to Margaux and Paul Baxt. He graduated Magna Cum Laude from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania (Class of 1993) with a BS in Finance and Accounting. His career brought him back to NYC and the family resided in Westport, Connecticut.



David had an extensive career as the Global Head of Aerospace & Defense Investment Banking at both Bear Sterns & Co. and Jefferies & Co. where he focused on M&A and strategic transactions. He was instrumental in the creation of Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, General Dynamics, and Honeywell as they exist today. David was a serial entrepreneur with a passion for innovation in the private aviation business and was the co-founder and former President of Wheels Up Partners. Most recently he was a managing partner at Intercept Capital Partners.



David was an avid pilot, and he approached every flight as an enjoyable retreat from daily life. He qualified for a multi-engine instrument-rated commercial pilots license which he used to provide air services for Angel Flight, a non-profit that helps cancer patients receive medical treatments.



David deeply appreciated music, never missing an opportunity to see a great concert or share his love of theater with his wife Alexa. He was also a foodie at heart, traveling great distances for his favorite restaurants. He was an avid sports fan, and his family outings with his son Sam to watch the New York Giants play were a ritual that deeply connected them.



There was nothing more important to him than enjoying a life well lived with his family. One of David's greatest joys was sharing the outdoors and nature with his family. He was a proud father, and recently spent time at one of his favorite places Steamboat Springs, Colorado teaching Ethan and Sawyer to ski and rafting with Julie. His many friends will miss him dearly, and he is remembered as generous, brilliant and gregarious, lighting up the room with his sharp wit and a smile.



David will be deeply missed by his wife Alexa of Westport CT and their children Ethan Nicholas Baxt, and Sawyer Amelia Baxt. He is the loving father of Samuel Robert Baxt and Julie Alexandra Baxt from a former marriage. He is also survived by his mother Margaux, his father Dr. Paul Baxt, his sister Jennifer and two nieces Rachel and Hayden.



A private service was held, with a celebration of life intended for a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in his memory to Angel Flight (angelflight.com) or to the McCarton Center for Developmental Pediatrics Foundation a non-profit that helps underprivileged families receive access to special needs services.

