PICKER--David. Our dear friend, David, we miss you, already. You peacefully slipped into the other world where we all meet again to continue our laughing, your irreverence and speaking of times gone by. You were unique in the professional world of moving images which you inhabited and loved. No film industry executive has ever been as honest, decent or laughed so hard and lived their life with the gusto that you did... Sadly, you failed "moguldom". You dared violate its traditions as you were not duplicitous or pretentious. You did not abuse your power. You did not "greenlight" films which were predictably derivative. You took risks, followed your gut and belief in the filmmakers and trusted the material. You actually knew how to read a script and understood how it should be shot and, moreover, you knew all aspects of filmmaking, editing and marketing. You were able to identify and embrace something special in a pile of "pitches", sweet talkers, phonies and knaves. You navigated the never-ending backstabbing with Teflon coating. Your retaliation was being a success, being adored and being trusted and loved by filmmakers. Your generosity of spirit, your vast knowledge and your willingness to share it, your appreciation of the written word and how it translated into a cinematic experience in a dark theater, all of that made you sui generis. You marched to your own drummer in life and in business. You were a great friend to both of us -- David, the Mensch with compassion, empathy, inventive ideas, embracing others' ideas and you did not steal credit for other people's ideas or work product. You took the heat each time you fumbled. Your joie de vivre for life, for people, your no crapola candor set you apart in a shallow, superficial, money and glory-driven world. You taught us how to love life and live it to the fullest with integrity and devour every day, our hero. You found the love of your life with Sandy and you were a perfect match. You were melded and welded together, going through life as a "we". We will miss you. We will goof again among the angels. Until then, David, as the movie's last credit says: Fin. Myrna & Freddie Gershon



