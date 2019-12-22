PIMENTEL--Dr. David. Dr. David Pimental, distinguished professor of ecology and agricultural sciences at Cornell University, has passed away at the age of 94. He was a prolific researcher and writer with 690 published scientific papers and 40 books to his credit - many of which remain in circulation today and are relevant to talk of climate change and the carrying capacity of the Earth. Dr. Pimentel took some bold and initially controversial stands to protect the environment. He was one of the first to decry the use of the pesticide DDT before it was banned. As a member of the US Secretary of Energy's Research Advisory Board, his research showed that Ethanol was a an actual waste of energy and other resources. Dr. Pimentel also rang the bell on the need for better conservation of soil and water, and population controls long before the term "sustainability" became popular. Dr. Pimentel's work on sustainability was groundbreaking and remains part of the foundation of work in that area today.
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 22, 2019