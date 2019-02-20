PLIMPTON--David L. The Board and staff of the Havens Relief Fund Society mourn the passing of our dear friend and colleague David Plimpton. We are grateful for the sage advice, good humor, and caring heart that David shared with Havens, and for his steadfast dedication to helping his fellow New Yorkers. He will be missed. We extend our deep condolences to Barbara, Sarah, Lizzy, and all of his family. Regina Peruggi, Chair, Allison McDermott, Executive Director, and the Board of Managers
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 20, 2019