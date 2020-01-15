PLISKIN--David, passed away peacefully Monday evening, January 13, 2020, surrounded by his family. Born June 16, 1959, David was the beloved son of Kurt R. and Brenda J. Pliskin; stepson of Vicki Pliskin; brother of Jeffrey, Richard and Jodi Pliskin; uncle to Emma, Lily, Adam, Stuart and Julie Pliskin; and stepbrother to Brooke and Jordan Vogel, Izzy and Jordan Muraskin and Blake Muraskin. David grew up in Oyster Bay Cove and graduated from Washington University in St. Louis in 1981. He spent his career in New York City real estate. At the time of his death, he was Vice President of Pliskin Realty Management, LLC. An avid artist, David was also an amateur musician, a sports enthusiast, and loved to cook and play golf. Funeral services will be held at 2pm on Thursday, January 16, at Gutterman's Funeral Home, 8000 Jericho Turnpike, Woodbury, NY. Shiva will be held on Thursday from 5 to 9pm and on Friday, January 17, from 2 to 5pm, at the home of Jeffrey and Jodi Pliskin, 2 Rolling Drive, Brookville, NY. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be sent to the Mount Sinai Health System to support heart disease research via http://giving.mountsinai org/davidpliskin. Checks payable to Mount Sinai Health System with "Mount Sinai Heart" in the memo line can be sent to Attn: Jackie Mark, Mount Sinai Health System, One Gustave L. Levy Place, Box 1049, New York, NY 10029. Please include David Pliskin's name with the donation.
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 15, 2020