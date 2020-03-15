RAGAN--David, born August 26, 1925 in Jackson, TN, died on February 24, 2020 in Port Washington, NY. David is survived by his son, David Ragan; daughters, Sarah Ragan (Lawrence Shore) the Rev. Jennifer Brower, and grandchildren, Madeline Shore and Nathaniel Brower. David's beloved wife, Claire Sills Ragan, died in 1999. David had a long career as a film historian, author and publishing executive. Variety once dubbed him the "dean of motion picture and television magazines." Well into the computer age, David banged out articles on a 1948 Royal KMM Standard typewriter, one of which he acquired from Andy Rooney of CBS's 60 Minutes. Beginning in the 1980s, David became a regular contributor to Cosmopolitan. Cosmopolitan accepted his typewritten articles because his work was a favorite of longtime editor Helen Gurley Brown. David will be remembered for his affable charm, his encyclopedic knowledge of film, and his memory of details of the lives of stars from the silent film era through contemporary cinema.



