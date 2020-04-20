Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Ronald Christian. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1939 - 2020

On April 4th, 2020, Mr. David Ronald Christian, 81, passed away peacefully at Mosholu Parkway Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in the Bronx, New York, where he resided the past four years. Born in the Bronx, New York, to Anna and Ruben Christian, David was one of nine children: Randolph (deceased), Dorothy (deceased), Godfrey (deceased), Joyce, Frank (deceased), Richard, Joseph (deceased) and Darryl (deceased).



David graduated from high school in the Bronx. A man of many talents, he worked as a baker for A&P, but then retired as a member of the Facilities Department at Jacobi Hospital in the Bronx.



David was a God fearing and hardworking man with a personality that attracted many. He was born with the gift for gab, sense of humor, math, and art. David had talent to sing and acquired skills to work with his hands. David was a father figure to several of his nieces and nephews and beloved by the family.



David is survived by his wife Carol Cruickshank Christian; children, David Anthony Sr. (deceased), Derek (Amber) of Stratford, CT, Tanja of Greenville, SC, and Sokoni (Jantre') of Alhambra, CA; stepchildren Kevin of CA, Kela of NJ, Kerron of NY, and Kenechi of CA; grandchildren, David Anthony Jr., Julian, Tiffany, Marlee, Dallas, Ayanna, Noah, Isaiah, Isadora, Verity and Jayna; great grandchildren, Janai, Briana (deceased) and Cameryn.



David will be greatly missed by family, friends and members of his local community.



