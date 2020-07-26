DAVID ROSENBERG

ROSENBERG--David Arlen, age 90, of Norwalk, CT died Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Norwalk Hospital. Born in Brooklyn, NY on April 24, 1930; he was the son of the late Joseph and Ruth Rosenberg. Covering theatre and opera productions in Connecticut, Broadway, off-Broadway and London, he was an acknowledged award- winning theatre and arts critic who wrote reviews and feature articles for The Norwalk Hour, Hearst Media of Connecticut; Back Stage in New York; as well as magazines in Greenwich, Westport and New Canaan. He was co-founder of the Connecticut Critics Circle and was an active member affiliated with Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and the American Theatre Critics Association. David was educated at Syracuse, Yale, New York Universities and SUNY/Purchase. Additional professional work included television production at CBS in New York and teaching English and Drama at Fairfield University as well as several Fairfield County high schools. As a director, he guided over 65 productions of plays, musicals and staged readings with Greenwich and New Canaan High Schools, Theatre Artists Workshop, Wilton Playshop and Square One Theatre in Stratford, among others. He is survived by his husband H. Edward Spires, with whom he lived a total of 62 glorious years including being legally married for the past 15 years and also their beloved French Poodle, Sadie. Memorial donations in David's name may be made to PAWSct.org
at 504 Main Avenue, Norwalk, CT. 06851. Due to the pandemic, an invitation only private service and Memorial Tribute are being planned.