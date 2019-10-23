DAVID ROSENSWEIG

Obituary
ROSENSWEIG--David Z. Passed on October 21, 2019. Partner at the law firm of Katz-Leavy-Rosensweig. Graduate of Columbia University Law School, legal counsel for Century Communication and the Leonard Tow Foundation. Beloved husband of Charlotte, Devoted father of Larry and Robert, Cherished uncle of Devora, Karen, Beth, Peter, Jennifer and David. Services will be at 1:30pm on Wednesday, October 23rd at "The Riverside" 76th Street and Amsterdam Avenue.
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 23, 2019
