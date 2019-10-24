ROSENSWEIG--David Z. The Board of Trustees and the entire HSS community extend our deepest sympathy at the passing of David Z. Rosensweig. David was a dedicated and beloved long-time trustee of The Tow Foundation, which is committed to enriching the lives of others by investing in groundbreaking medical research. The Tow Foundation established The David Z. Rosensweig Genomics Research Center at HSS in 2013. In David's name, HSS has advanced cutting-edge genomics research aimed at improving outcomes for patients affected by autoimmune and musculoskeletal disease. We extend our deepest condolences to David's wife Charlotte, their sons Larry and Robert, and all of his colleagues and friends at The Tow Foundation. Thomas H. Lister, Co-Chair, Board of Trustees; Robert K. Steel, Co-Chair, Board of Trustees; Louis A. Shapiro, President and CEO; Bryan T. Kelly, M.D., Surgeon-in-Chief and Medical Director; Mary K. Crow, M.D., Physician-in-Chief; Lionel B. Ivashkiv, M.D., Chief Scientific Officer and Director of The David Z. Rosensweig Genomics Research Center Hospital for Special Surgery



