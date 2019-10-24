DAVID ROSENSWEIG

Guest Book
  • "My condolences to the Rosensweig family and to David's..."
    - Gary Skiba
Service Information
Riverside Memorial Chapel
180 West 76th Street
New York, NY
10023
(212)-362-6600
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
1:30 PM
The Riverside
76th Street and Amsterdam Avenue
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

ROSENSWEIG--David Z. The Board of Trustees and the entire HSS community extend our deepest sympathy at the passing of David Z. Rosensweig. David was a dedicated and beloved long-time trustee of The Tow Foundation, which is committed to enriching the lives of others by investing in groundbreaking medical research. The Tow Foundation established The David Z. Rosensweig Genomics Research Center at HSS in 2013. In David's name, HSS has advanced cutting-edge genomics research aimed at improving outcomes for patients affected by autoimmune and musculoskeletal disease. We extend our deepest condolences to David's wife Charlotte, their sons Larry and Robert, and all of his colleagues and friends at The Tow Foundation. Thomas H. Lister, Co-Chair, Board of Trustees; Robert K. Steel, Co-Chair, Board of Trustees; Louis A. Shapiro, President and CEO; Bryan T. Kelly, M.D., Surgeon-in-Chief and Medical Director; Mary K. Crow, M.D., Physician-in-Chief; Lionel B. Ivashkiv, M.D., Chief Scientific Officer and Director of The David Z. Rosensweig Genomics Research Center Hospital for Special Surgery
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
New York, NY   (212) 362-6600
funeral home direction icon