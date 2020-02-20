RUDER--David S. (May 5, 1929 - February 15, 2020). The Board and staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission Historical Society are greatly saddened by the loss on February 15 of our organization's co-founder, David S. Ruder. After an illustrious career as Chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Dean of Northwestern University School of Law, David helped launch the SEC Historical Society in 1999 and served as the organization's first Chairman from 1999 to 2003. At our recent 20th anniversary celebration, the SEC Historical Society paid tribute to David for his dedication and invaluable service. We extend our heartfelt condolences to David's family for their loss.



