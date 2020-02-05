SCHUTT--David George, son of Louise Hennemuth and William C. Schutt, died on January 20, 2020, at his home in Nyack, NY, following a long illness. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Hobson; sons, Benjamin and James; his brother, William Jr., of Wainscott, NY and sister, Karen Drazen, of Walnut Creek, CA. At the time of his death, he was Managing Editor, Equities, at Barron's, the financial news publication. Previously, he held senior editorial positions at Institutional Investor magazine and American Banker. David was born in Ridgewood, NJ in 1954 and graduated from Glen Rock High School in 1972. He graduated from Hamilton College in 1976, where he received awards in Classical Studies and Latin and was captain of the varsity tennis team. David loved to travel. He was an avid skier, a passion he shared with his sons. He enjoyed reading, writing and gardening. David's intelligence, gentle manner and dry sense of humor endeared him to all. He will be missed. A celebration of his life will be held April 25, 2020. The family requests that any gifts in his name be made to the Classics Department at Hamilton College.



