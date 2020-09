Or Copy this URL to Share

SHAPIRO--David, on September 17, beloved husband of Dayle Berke and loving brother of Jody Koenigsberg of Miami, Florida. David spent his career with the State Department as a foreign service officer and later served at the U.S. Mission to the United Nations. Donations can be made to the ALS Association of New York.





