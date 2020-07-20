SICULAR--David R. The partners, counsel, associates and staff of the firm of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP express profound sorrow at the loss of our beloved friend and partner, David Sicular, who passed away on July 17, 2020 - his 63rd birthday. A Harvard College ('78) and Harvard Law School ('83) graduate, David joined Paul, Weiss as a summer associate in 1982 and was a partner for 25 years. A revered practitioner and a fixture of our Tax Department, David will be greatly missed by all who had the good fortune to know him. David is celebrated for his brilliance, his zeal for his practice and his uncanny ability to solve his clients' most complex problems, as well as his kindness and his dedication to loved ones. David had an encyclopedic knowledge of tax law; even when David was an associate, senior tax partners would consult him on their most complex and challenging matters. He was a tax lawyer's tax lawyer. David was deeply respected and admired as a leader in the tax bar. He was committed to improving and rationalizing tax laws and regulations, having served in various leadership roles on the executive committee of the New York State Bar Association's Tax Section, including as its chair in 2015. David was deeply involved in charitable and community service, particularly on behalf of autistic children. David helped to found a school for autistic children in Westchester County in 1998: Devereux Millwood Learning Center, now known as Devereux Cares. David was dedicated to helping children with autism achieve their potential. David packed so much life into his 63 years, but he left us far too soon and had so much more to accomplish and to live for. We extend our heartfelt condolences to David's wife Lilian, and his children, Sarah, Avery and Jonathan. We will deeply miss our colleague, partner and friend.





