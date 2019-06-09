SIMON--David, Age 95, passed away quietly and peacefully on June 6, 2019, 39 years to the day that he met the love of his life Suzanne Simon (Suzy) who predeceased him. He was born in Brooklyn on April 20, 1924 to Solomon Simon and Lena Simon. David lived a long, full and happy life. At age 16, he was a freshman at Cornell University and upon graduation was an officer in the Army during World War II, and an interpreter stationed on the 38th Parallel in Korea at the end of the war. He translated many of his Father's books from Yiddish to English. After the war, he traveled Europe putting his Russian language skills to use. At Harvard Law School, he earned the Sears Prize, graduated Cum Laude and was an Editor of the Law Review. He had an accomplished career as a lawyer in New York City and was a lawyer's lawyer. David loved to play tennis and was an avid supporter of the Chamber Music Society. He loved his family dearly and was always there for them. He was a beloved son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and uncle. He was predeceased by his parents, his sister Judy and Suzy, who were the light of his life. He is survived by his sister Mimi, his sons Michael (Alison) and Andrew (Katharina), grandchildren Lauren, Nathan, Chloe, Ella, and Jake. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in David's memory to the Yiddish Book Center, 1021 West Street, Amherst, MA 01002. yiddishbookcenter.com. Services will be held Tuesday, June 11 at 9:30am at Frank E. Campbell, The Funeral Chapel, 1076 Madison Avenue. Interment to follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Valhalla, NY.
Published in The New York Times on June 9, 2019