DAVID SIMON

Frank E. Campbell The Funeral Chapel
1076 Madison Ave
New York, NY
10028
(212)-288-3500
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
9:30 AM
Frank E. Campbell The Funeral Chapel
1076 Madison Ave
New York, NY 10028
Obituary
SIMON--David. The board, artists, and staff of The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center mourn deeply the passing of our beloved board member David Simon. He and his wonderful wife Suzy Simon infused their lives with chamber music and devoted their time, expertise, warmth, and generosity to CMS. His was a wise, elegant, good-humored, and valiant presence at CMS, and his legacy will be a powerful one. Elinor Hoover, Chair David Finckel and Wu Han, Artistic Directors Suzanne Davidson, Executive Director
Published in The New York Times on June 12, 2019
