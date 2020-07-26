STEIGER--David. It is with great sadness that we acknowledge the passing of David Steiger on July 23, 2020 just a few weeks after his 90th birthday. He was a generous and honorable man who greatly loved his beloved wife Greta of 69 years, his daughter Suzi and his son Jeffrey, his granddaughter Alexandra and grandson Benjamin - all of whom will carry on his legacy. As a son of immigrant parents, he will be remembered for his business achievements, his love of travel, his artistic talents and the belief in the fight to always be better.





