DAVID STEIGER
STEIGER--David. It is with great sadness that we acknowledge the passing of David Steiger on July 23, 2020 just a few weeks after his 90th birthday. He was a generous and honorable man who greatly loved his beloved wife Greta of 69 years, his daughter Suzi and his son Jeffrey, his granddaughter Alexandra and grandson Benjamin - all of whom will carry on his legacy. As a son of immigrant parents, he will be remembered for his business achievements, his love of travel, his artistic talents and the belief in the fight to always be better.


Published in New York Times on Jul. 26, 2020.
