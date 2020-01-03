STERN--David J. UJA-Federation of New York mourns the passing of our friend David J. Stern, beloved husband of Dianne. David exhibited a deep passion for Jewish philanthropy. His leadership as past chair of our Entertainment, Media & Communications Division and founder of our Sports for Youth initiative changed the lives of so many. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Dianne and the entire family. Amy A. B. Bressman, President; David L. Moore, Chair of the Board; Eric S. Goldstein, CEO
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 3, 2020