STERN--David, '66LAW, Trustee Chair Emeritus; The President and Trustees of Columbia University mourn the passing of David Stern, trustee and chair emeritus, alumnus, benefactor, and beloved friend of the University. Born in New York City, David graduated from Columbia Law School in 1966, eventually working for the firm Proskauer, Rose, Goetz & Mendelsohn, known for its sports law department. In 1978, he became the NBA's general counsel, serving as the league's commissioner from 1984-2014. Under his leadership, the NBA grew from 23 to 30 teams, established offices around the world, and experienced unprecedented growth in its fan base and revenue. David was ultimately inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2014. Throughout his career, David remained devoted to his alma mater. He joined Columbia's Board of Trustees in 1991 and served as chair from 2001-05. During his tenure, the University welcomed a new president, achieved unprecedented levels of financial stability, reinvigorated undergraduate education, and strengthened ties with its neighbors. David received the James Kent Award in 1998 and the Medal of Excellence in 2017 from Columbia Law School along with the Botwinick Prize in Business Ethics in 2014 from Columbia Business School. He was a generous friend of the Law School, and, along with his wife, Dianne, regularly supported environmental law initiatives, such as the Sabin Center for Climate Change Law. David's generosity also resonated throughout the entire University community: the Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences, and Columbia's athletics programs. We offer our condolences to Dianne, David's wife of more than 56 years, their children, Andrew and Eric ('00LAW), his extended family, and all who feel his loss. David's generosity, leadership, and commitment to Columbia, and to making the world a better place, are an inspiration to us all.



