STERN--David. We are deeply saddened by the loss of our Senior Advisor and Friend, David Stern. We were so blessed to have had David as a regular participant in our Monday meetings for the past five years. David's acerbic wit, infectious smile, NBA finals viewing party at the Greycroft Summit, and his consistent "strong yes" will be just a few of the things that will be sorely missed and always remembered about David at Greycroft. On behalf of the Greycroft family, our heartfelt condolences go out to David's wife, Dianne, their sons, Andrew and Eric, and all of those whose lives he touched. The Greycroft Team



