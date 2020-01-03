STERN--David. David Stern's passing is a moment of great sadness for the entire Proskauer family, which enjoyed David's keen intellect, quick wit and personal warmth for more than fifty years as associate, partner and client. Although David gained global recognition for his extraordinary leadership and innovation in the sports industry, we also knew him as a dedicated philan- thropist who nurtured multiple causes, a loyal friend who performed countless acts of kindness, and a mentor to generations of Proskauer lawyers. We extend our deepest condolences to his wife Dianne, his sons Andy and Eric, and all of his other friends, family and colleagues. He was an extraordinary figure and will be dearly missed.



