STERN--David. The Columbia Law School community mourns the passing of David Stern, Class of 1966. As a Columbian, David was an engaged leader and unwavering supporter. Along with his wife, Dianne, David championed environmental causes, including Columbia Law School's Sabin Center for Climate Change Law. David, and his deep commitment to social responsibility and social justice both as a lawyer and as NBA Commissioner, has left an indelible mark and will continue to inspire generations to come. We extend our sincere condolences to Dianne and to their sons, Andrew and Eric.
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 3, 2020