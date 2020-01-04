STERN--David. Columbia University Irving Medical Center celebrates the life and mourns the passing of David Stern, whose generosity and advocacy were vital to our work in cardiology. He was a keen member of the Cardiac Council, and his sage advice will be greatly missed. His work was pivotal in helping to raise awareness of the importance of heart health generally, and he was crucial in helping to foster our ongoing partnership with the NBA. We offer our condolences to Dianne, Andrew, Eric, and the extended Stern family. Lee Goldman, MD, Dean of the Faculties of Health Sciences and Medicine, Chief Executive, Columbia University Irving Medical Center Allan Schwartz, MD, Chief of the Seymour, Paul and Gloria Milstein Division of Cardiology



