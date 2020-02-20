DAVID STOUT

Guest Book
  • "Thought's and prayer's!"
    - Carol Patsy
  • "David and I attended McDowell High School together. Funny,..."
    - Karen Nekervis
Service Information
St Ann's Catholic Church
4001 Yuma St NW
Washington, DC 20016
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
12:00 PM
Saint Ann Catholic Church
4001 Yuma St., NW
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

STOUT--David, 77, of Washington, DC, died February 11, 2020 of cancer. He was born in Erie, PA, graduated from the University of Notre Dame and finished his Master Degree from University of Buffalo. His lifelong career as a journalist took him from the Erie Daily Times to the New York Times. David was a published author of six books, one of them won an Edgar Award and two were adapted for television movies. David is survived by his beloved wife Rita, son Edvin, sister Susan and her children of Erie, PA. A Memorial Mass will take place on Saturday, February 29, at noon, at St. Ann Catholic Church, 4001 Yuma St. NW Washington, DC 20016, with lunch to follow.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 20, 2020
bullet Journalists bullet University of Notre Dame
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.