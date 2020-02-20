STOUT--David, 77, of Washington, DC, died February 11, 2020 of cancer. He was born in Erie, PA, graduated from the University of Notre Dame and finished his Master Degree from University of Buffalo. His lifelong career as a journalist took him from the Erie Daily Times to the New York Times. David was a published author of six books, one of them won an Edgar Award and two were adapted for television movies. David is survived by his beloved wife Rita, son Edvin, sister Susan and her children of Erie, PA. A Memorial Mass will take place on Saturday, February 29, at noon, at St. Ann Catholic Church, 4001 Yuma St. NW Washington, DC 20016, with lunch to follow.



