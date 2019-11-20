STRAZ--David A., Jr. The Metropolitan Opera mourns the death of David A. Straz, Jr., who was a distinguished member of the Board for more than 17 years. Mr. Straz was first elected an Advisory Director in 2002 and subsequently served as a Managing Director from 2006 to the present. He was admired by his fellow board members for his deep commitment to opera and the performing arts, his wise advice, and his devoted service. On behalf of our entire company, we extend our sincere condolences to his wife, Catherine, his daughter, Keebler, and to his extended family and friends. Ann Ziff, Chairman Dr. Frayda B. Lindemann, President and CEO Peter Gelb, General Manager



